At clean Yamuna event, Kejriwal praises Gadkari

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said he hoped the Aam Aadmi Party government would have the same working relationship with the Centre, like the one it shared with Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Nitin Gadkariji has never made us feel that he belongs to a rival party. I don’t know about others, but the way he has showered love on us, I don’t think the BJP people have got that much love,” Kejriwal said.

He was speaking at an event to launch nine projects aimed at cleaning the Yamuna, and said it was “an important step for the federal structure of the country”. The event was also attended by Gadkari.

During the event, some attendees mocked Kejriwal by coughing as he began his speech. Gadkari and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was also at the event, intervened. “Please keep quiet. This is an official event,” Gadkari said.

Incidentally, a few years ago, Gadkari had slapped a defamation case against Kejriwal, who apologised to him earlier this year.

Kejriwal said politics should only be restricted to polls and once a party emerges victorious, the focus of the state government and the Centre should be on work. “The spirit in which we have gathered here together, the spirit in which we have worked with Gadkari sahab, I hope we get to work with the Centre in the same spirit,” he said.

On cleaning the Yamuna, he said the river was the city’s lifeline and just a 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla adds maximum pollution to the water body.

Gadkari pushed for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to free the capital from water and air pollution. He added that Delhi’s pollution levels are a cause for major concern, and that a plan has been prepared to address it with the help of all stakeholders.

Eleven projects have been taken up by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to conserve the Yamuna in Delhi. Most of these projects are for sewage infrastructure. Seven of the projects are in various states of implementation and the project at Okhla zone is under tendering process.

In addition, the foundation was also laid for one project of nine decentralised STPs (total 2.25 crore litres per day) and water bodies rejuvenation at Chattarpur at a cost of Rs 65.24 crore. These projects are being implemented by the Delhi Jal Board in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Assistance (JICA).