At BRICS Bazaar in Delhi, heritage, international artisans’ lifework on display

They claim to keep centuries-old traditions alive in a modern world. At BRICS Bazaar, being held at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi, master artisans from across member nations say they are proud to exhibit their cultural heritage and life’s work.

On display at the fair, which kicked off on September 10 and concludes on September 15, are authentic handlooms, textiles, and traditional artwork. Among the artisans who have traveled to the Capital are a South African beadwork artist, Nkosinathi Zondi, and Anastasia Kareeva, a practitioner of a 200-year-old Russian lacquer technique.

Zondi, 49, is a Durban-based artisan, entrepreneur, and founder of Nela Kahle Art & Crafts. Specialising in intricate African beadwork, he creates handmade jewellery and accessories that blend traditional cultural craft with contemporary design.

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“I have travelled from South Africa to India to represent our craft. I see the exhibition as more than simply a marketplace. It is a platform for cultural exchange. As we showcase South African beadwork and contemporary products rooted in traditional African craftsmanship, we explain to the visitors the techniques involved and demonstrate how traditional knowledge can be preserved while still creating opportunities for today’s generation,” he shares.

His journey into beadwork began when he was a child. “For me, beadwork is deeply personal because it connects directly to my mother and to the knowledge that was passed down to me…,” he says and adds, “When my mother became ill while I was in Class 10, I took on the responsibility for making and selling the work.”

To him, every piece carries a connection to his heritage and identity. The process behind the artwork can sometimes run into hours, he highlights. “Depending on the design, beads may be individually threaded by hand, woven using a loom, or constructed using techniques such as Ndebele/herringbone, netting, lace, brick stitch and peyote. Some pieces can take many hours to complete because every bead has to be positioned carefully to achieve the required pattern, strength and finish,” he adds.

On the other hand, Kareeva, 42, represents the historic Fedoskino Factory of Miniature Painting, one of Russia’s oldest centers for traditional lacquer miniature art in Moscow. She works tirelessly to preserve Fedoskino lacquer art — a meticulous, multi-layered painting technique on papier-mâché.

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“We are presenting Fedoskino pieces created using the technique of lacquer miniature painting. Traditional pieces are made with a base of papier-mâché. The main stages of this technology have remained unchanged since the late 18th century,” she explains.

Creating a box such as those on display can take up to six months, according to Kareeva. “Masters of various specialties work on a single piece: a filer, a varnisher, a miniature artist, and a polisher. A significant part of the operations is done by hand. Before the painting begins, the body of the box goes through several stages: shaping the papier-mâché, drying, priming, varnishing, and manual surface treatment. Then, the miniature artist works on the design,” she explains..

To create depth and a glow in the painting, mother-of-pearl, gold leaf, and silver can be used, Kaleeva points out. “The multi-layered lacquer coating and manual polishing create the depth of the image and the shine of the surface,” she adds.

Kareeva says that it is important to preserve the artistic tradition of Fedoskino and to create conditions for its enhancement. “Behind every work are several months of labor and the involvement of masters of various specialties. These boxes and decorative panels can become part of a family collection and be passed down to future generations,” she says.