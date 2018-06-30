At Aya Nagar, 50 homes get a solution to clogged toilets

At one of the homes in Aya Nagar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) At one of the homes in Aya Nagar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In a first, at least 55 of the 1,000-odd homes in Aya Nagar’s G Block have signed up for a bio-digester to be connected to toilets in their homes. The mechanised toilet system decomposes human waste in a tank, and does not require a sewage system unlike a septic tank.

For residents at the unauthorised colony on MG Road in south Delhi, the bio-digester is a welcome alternative to overflowing toilets and clogged septic tanks. All too familiar with the backflow of sewage into their homes during the monsoon, they hope things will be better this year.

Before individual toilets were set up at their homes, residents said they would defecate in the open along the edge of the Aravalli forest.

Gauri, who hails from Assam and works as a cook here, said she used to go to the forest late at night to relieve herself. Another resident, Manju, said she saw a child die due to an illness stemming from unhygienic conditions.

The pilot sanitation project is helmed by Greha, an organisation that works in the field of environmental development and habitat design, and 3×3 Design, a social innovation consultancy for development initiatives.

“We made provisions for a cluster by looking at the number of households that will share the bio-digester laid under the streets. Ultimately, it’s not about technology, but about urban design and planning,” said architect Ashish Ganju, founder of Greha, who has been working in Aya Nagar since 1999.

Priyanka Jain, director of 3×3 Design, said, “Only with continuous training and dialogue can we change people’s attitude towards unhealthy sanitation practices.”

Under the project, residents, community leaders and elected officials of Aya Nagar were mobilised to expand the system across the settlement. The aim was to decentralise the system so it could be integrated into the City Master Plan through consultations with legislators, urban planners, civic administration and regulators.

Patented by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the system comprises an airtight container with a micro-bacterial enzyme called inoculum that renews human waste through anaerobic biodegradation.

