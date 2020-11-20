At all-party meet, CM Kejriwal reiterates Chhath ban

. The BJP said the government did not make timely interventions despite agencies like NCDC predicting a surge in cases during the winters, while the Congress demanded that tests in private labs be made free for the general public.

Amid a political slugfest over the ban on Chhath celebrations in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said that the measure had to be taken as large gatherings could have led to rapid transmission of coronavirus among people.

The CM made the remarks after chairing an all-party meeting, which was attended by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, among others. Both BJP and the Congress have been opposing the ban on Chhath celebrations in public.

“I am a part of your family, I want the two crore people of Delhi to celebrate Chhath Puja. But say 200 people gather near a water body to celebrate Chhath, even if one of them is corona infected, the virus will bring everyone under its sweep. We have only disallowed celebrating Chhath Puja in a public water pond or any water body in the open. Let’s celebrate Chhath Puja by staying indoors,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP and the Congress also picked holes in the AAP’s Covid strategy. The BJP said the government did not make timely interventions despite agencies like NCDC predicting a surge in cases during the winters, while the Congress demanded that tests in private labs be made free for the general public.

Kejriwal, on his part, urged the parties to keep politics aside for the time being and serve people. “This is a difficult situation for Delhiites. The coming generations will remember us for our service to the people when Delhi was going through this difficult time,” he added.

