Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

At AAP protest outside BJP HQ, police use water cannons

The AAP has been protesting against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the last few weeks alleging that the agency is issuing demolition notices to several slums and asking them to vacate the area.

At the protest on Saturday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
AAP leaders staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters Saturday demanding to withdraw alleged demolition notices issued to slums in Delhi, and said that the Delhi Police should be “ashamed of using water cannons at protesters”.

The AAP has been protesting against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the last few weeks alleging that the agency is issuing demolition notices to several slums and asking them to vacate the area. Alleging that the DDA has started putting up demolition notices on slums in different areas of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi led the protest along with MLA Somnath Bharti and party leader Adil Khan.

Atishi said, “The Delhi Police should be ashamed of using water cannons on poor residents here. First, the BJP leaders make these tall promises to the people of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’, then when the people find out that it’s a lie and raise their voice against it, the BJP-controlled Delhi Police pushes them back with water cannons in this cold weather.”

“I want to give the BJP this last warning. Until the DDA takes back its notice, the slum-dwellers and the workers of AAP will continue this fight from the streets to the Parliament House,” she said.

A senior police officer said water cannons were used on protesters to disperse them and no one was detained. “Standard operating protocols were followed and law and order were maintained,” the officer said.

Many slum dwellers participated in the protest. AAP leaders alleged that Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp in Kalkaji, Ghosia Colony in Mehrauli have been issued notices.

Reacting to the demonstration, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP and its leaders, “especially its MLA Atishi”, of being “politically frustrated” after their “bad and corrupt governance was exposed over the last six months”.

“Today’s demonstration alleging that DDA is demolishing jhuggis is a total farce as the agency has not demolished a single jhuggi in the last year. The DDA has not issued any notice to jhuggis on public land while the PWD, under the Kejriwal government, last week issued a notice to jhuggi dwellers in Dhaula Kuan who have been there for over 40 years,” Kapoor said.

“In the MCD polls AAP lost all three wards of Kalkaji Assembly constituency of Atishi… to regain lost political ground, she is making false allegations that the Centre is going back on its announcement on ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ for Kalkaji jhuggi dwellers,” he added.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 06:30 IST
