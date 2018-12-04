At 8 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning this season

Delhi witnessed the coldest morning of the season Tuesday with the minimum temperature plunging to 8 degrees Celsius.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 AM at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. This is the lowest reading of the season so far,” a MeT official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies with the possibility of clouds towards the afternoon or evening. There is a likelihood of mist or shallow fog in the morning on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded season’s coldest day on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius.