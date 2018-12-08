At 7.6 degree Celsius, Delhi records lowest temperature for season

Visibility was recorded at 1000 metres at 8.30 AM. (File photo)

Delhiites Saturday woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season so far.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 AM, a Met department official said.

Visibility was recorded at 1000 metres at 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead and haze and smoke towards the afternoon.

“The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.