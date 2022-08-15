At 5,858 cases, Gurgaon’s fortnight Covid tally surpasses total cases in July

August 15, 2022 9:16:03 pm
Covid cases are rising in Gurgaon with 5,858 infections reported so far in a fortnight in August surpassing the total number of cases reported in July (5,438 cases).
According to the district health department’s bulletin, Gurgaon reported 357 cases Monday, taking the active cases in the district to 1,891, while 466 people recovered from the infection and no deaths were reported. In the last 24 hours, 3,686 tests were conducted in the district.
Of the total active cases, 1,826 patients are in home isolation and hospitalisation remains low with 65 people being admitted to a hospital. The positivity rate is 9.69 per cent.
On August 10, the city reported 596 fresh cases — the highest in a day since February. District health department officials attributed the recent uptick in Covid cases to laxity among people in adhering to Covid norms, festive season and a subvariant of the Omicron.
Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “The recent spike in cases is due to several factors including lack of adherence to social distancing and wearing masks and crowding during the festive season. The BA.2.75 variant, which has high transmissible characteristics, also seems to be pushing the tally higher. However, the hospitalisations remain low. We are monitoring cases and taking appropriate containment measures. In addition to four containment zones, we have written to authorities to declare four more areas as containment zones.”
