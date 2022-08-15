scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

At 5,858 cases, Gurgaon’s fortnight Covid tally surpasses total cases in July

According to the district health department’s bulletin, Gurgaon reported 357 cases Monday, taking the active cases in the district to 1,891, while 466 people recovered from the infection and no deaths were reported.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 15, 2022 9:16:03 pm
On August 10, the city reported 596 fresh cases — the highest in a day since February. (Representational/File)

Covid cases are rising in Gurgaon with 5,858 infections reported so far in a fortnight in August surpassing the total number of cases reported in July (5,438 cases).

According to the district health department’s bulletin, Gurgaon reported 357 cases Monday, taking the active cases in the district to 1,891, while 466 people recovered from the infection and no deaths were reported. In the last 24 hours, 3,686 tests were conducted in the district.

Of the total active cases, 1,826 patients are in home isolation and hospitalisation remains low with 65 people being admitted to a hospital. The positivity rate is 9.69 per cent.

On August 10, the city reported 596 fresh cases — the highest in a day since February. District health department officials attributed the recent uptick in Covid cases to laxity among people in adhering to Covid norms, festive season and a subvariant of the Omicron.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
More from Delhi

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “The recent spike in cases is due to several factors including lack of adherence to social distancing and wearing masks and crowding during the festive season. The BA.2.75 variant, which has high transmissible characteristics, also seems to be pushing the tally higher. However, the hospitalisations remain low. We are monitoring cases and taking appropriate containment measures. In addition to four containment zones, we have written to authorities to declare four more areas as containment zones.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:16:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement