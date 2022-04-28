At 43.5 degrees, Delhi records season’s highest temperature yet; respite likely next week

In the midst of a heat wave, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius Thursday, five degrees above the normal, and the highest maximum temperature so far this season. It is also the highest maximum temperature recorded in April in the past 12 years.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city, it is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in April from 1962 onwards, after 43.7 degrees were recorded in April 2010.

Higher temperatures were recorded at other weather observatories in Delhi-NCR, with some weather stations crossing the 45-degrees mark for the first time this season. At the weather station at the CWG Village Sports Complex in East Delhi, the maximum temperature was as high as 46 degrees Celsius. In Gurgaon, a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius was recorded, while it was 45.4 degrees at Najafgarh, and 45.2 degrees at Pitampura.

A heat wave is recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal, and is 40 degrees or above. It may also be recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or above. The ongoing heat wave spell is the third one that the national capital region is witnessing this summer.

Heat wave conditions remain in the forecast for April 29 and 30, and May 2.

R K Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heat wave spell that began in parts of northwest India on Wednesday is likely to continue till around May 1 or 2. The Safdarjung observatory may record a total of around 10 or 11 heat wave days this month, he added. The dry spell of around 65 days, not just in Delhi but also in the surrounding areas, along with westerly winds from Rajasthan and the neighbourhood has kept temperatures high, he said.

Respite from heat wave conditions is likely next week, according to IMD scientists. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 2 onwards. Thunderstorms and rainfall brought about by the active western disturbance and assisted by moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal could bring some relief from soaring temperatures from May 2 to 5, Jenamani said. One or two spells of rain, and strong winds could bring the temperatures down to below 40 degrees, he added.

Heat wave spells are being recorded in other parts of the country as well. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan also recorded heatwave conditions on Thursday.

An IMD bulletin issued Thursday evening indicates that it will continue over northwest and central India for the next five days, and over eastern India during the next three days, before abating.

With the sweltering heat, power demand has been on the rise. Delhi’s peak power demand hit 6,000 megawatts (MW) at 3.31 pm on Thursday, an all-time high for the month of April.

It has increased manifold from a peak of 4,469 MW on April 1. According to BSES officials, the peak power demand is likely to cross 8,200 MW this summer.