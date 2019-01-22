Parts of Delhi see air quality better than Vienna… but just for an hour

The air quality in parts of New Delhi fell to the ‘moderate’ level Tuesday morning providing residents with a break from the ‘very poor level’ the city has seen over the past few months. While the area around the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri recorded a low of 42 — which falls in the ‘good’ category — at 8 am this morning, Vienna’s AQI was 155, or ‘unhealthy’. The ‘moderate’ level, though, lasted barely an hour.

The pollution in Delhi NCR has decreased due to the rains and gusty winds the city witnessed since 5 am this morning.

In Rahu, Estonia, which is considered one of the cities with the best air quality in the world, the AQI was at 71 or ‘moderate’ on Tuesday morning.

The last time an AQI sation in the national capital saw a dip to such levels was on November 15 last year when the city witnessed a spell of rain. The PM 2.5 levels dropped to 95.

Pollution levels in other areas of the national capital region (NCR) also fell; Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 78, Ghaziabad was 78, Greater Noida was 74, Shri Aurobindo Marg was 89, Vikas Sadan in Gurugram was 73 and Noida was 140.

An AQI between 0-50 falls in the category of ‘good’, 51-100 ‘moderate’, 101-150 ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, 151-200 ‘unhealthy’, 201-300 ‘very unhealthy’ and above 300 at ‘hazardous’.

The IMD has predicted that the national capital region (NCR) will see cloudy skies with moderate rain through the day, with the possibility of gusty winds and even hailstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will touch 20 degrees Celsius.

The weather in Delhi NCR is expected to witness similar weather through the week, according to IMD.