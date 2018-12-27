At 3.6° Celsius, Delhi sees coldest December in 4 years

Delhi recorded the coldest December morning in four years on Wednesday, as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius — four degrees below normal. A sunny day, however, meant the day was warmer, with the maximum recorded at 21.3, a degree above normal.

According to IMD officials, temperatures are expected to dip further for five days starting Thursday. Delhi is under the grip of a second cold wave.

“A cold wave is declared when the temperature drops four degrees below normal for three or more days in a row. Delhi is expected to see a minimum temperature of below 4 degrees till Sunday or Monday. Thereafter, a slight improvement is expected,” said an IMD official. This is the first time since 2015 that the minimum temperature has been consistently low in the last two weeks of December.

In 2015, the minimum temperature did not fall below 5 degrees Celsius throughout the month. December was warmer still in 2016 and 2017, with the minimum temperature staying near the 6 degree mark. In 2014, the minimum temperature in December had dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius. The coldest December temperature in a decade was recorded in 2013, when the mercury dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded at 1.1 degrees Celsius in 1945.

According to IMD officials, moderate fog is expected on Thursday and Friday. Higher wind speed, however, means that it will not persist longer into the day. On Wednesday too, fog was seen early in the morning, but it dispersed as the day proceeded.