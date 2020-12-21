At 3.4 degrees Sunday morning in Delhi colder than Shimla, Mussoorie

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

At 3.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday morning was lower than that in hill towns such as Shimla, Mussoorie and Nainital. Sunday’s minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, was five degrees below normal. Lodhi Road was colder, with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

While the minimum temperature in Shimla was 8.1 degrees Celsius, it was 6.1 degrees Celsius in Mussoorie and 5 degrees Celsius in Nainital.

Delhi has been considerably warmer during the day, though, with the maximum temperature recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory. The maximum temperature in Shimla was 15 degrees Celsius, while it was 17.5 degrees at Mussoorie.

Early mornings in Delhi have been colder than usual as the minimum temperature, which is usually recorded in the early hours of the day, has been below normal since December 14, and a consistent drop is being recorded since December 16, when it was 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was the lowest for the season so far this year, according to data maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast that temperatures would rise by 1-2 degrees over the next 48 hours before dipping again. Cold wave conditions are forecast in the city from Wednesday until Saturday. Minimum and maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be 6 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre had earlier told The Indian Express that while a Western Disturbance, an area of low pressure that brings sudden showers, snow and fog in northwest India, was the immediate reason behind the dip in temperatures, it was helped by a persistent lack of cloud cover over the city.

“Snowfall in the western Himalayan range means that cold, north-westerly winds blowing over Delhi from the direction of this high altitude area, and clearing of cloud cover with the passing of Western Disturbance, leads to a fall in temperatures,” Srivastava had said.

