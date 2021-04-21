scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
At 2,988 Covid cases, Gurgaon records highest one-day spike

As of 6 pm, April 21, there were nine vacant ICU beds and five vacant ventilator beds in the district.

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon |
Updated: April 21, 2021 7:53:20 pm
Gurgaon covidCovid-19 testing underway in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gurgaon has recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid cases, with 2,988 people testing positive Wednesday. The number of active cases of the infection has now crossed 16,000.

Prior to this, the district’s highest count of Covid cases in a single day had been recorded on Saturday, when 2,549 new cases were reported. This is the third day since then when more than 2,000 people have tested positive for the infection in the district – 2,401 new cases had emerged on Sunday, and 2,344 cases on Tuesday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the district health department, Gurgaon now has 16,027 active Covid cases, of which 15,010 are in home isolation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The district also recorded four more fatalities due to the infection today, bringing the total count of fatalities this week to 13 already – five fatalities were recorded on Monday and four on Tuesday. A total of 391 people have succumbed to the infection in Gurgaon since the pandemic first broke out last year, of whom 303 had comorbidities while the remaining 88 had no comorbidities.

With the surge in cases, there has been an acute shortage of beds for Covid patients in the district for the last few days. As of 6 pm this evening, there were nine vacant ICU beds and five vacant ventilator beds in the district. Officials, however, have assured that facilities in the district are being ramped up.

“We are making every effort to increase the number of beds in Gurgaon district, and we hope to add around 600 beds in the next three or four days,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on Wednesday.

