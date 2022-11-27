At 18%, AAP has most candidates with criminal backgrounds: Report

The AAP has fielded the maximum candidates — 45 — with criminal records in MCD elections this year while the BJP has 27 such candidates, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

AAP has pitched 250 candidates, out of which 248 self-sworn affidavits were analysed by the ADR and 18% of them (45) have criminal records, the report said. Moreover, at least 8% of AAP candidates have serious criminal cases against them, it stated.

The BJP, which has also pitched 250 candidates, has 27 candidates (11%) with criminal records and the Congress has fielded 25 such candidates.

“45 (18%) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 27 (11%) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP and 25 (10%) out of 245 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the report mentioned.

“Among the major parties, 19 (8%) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 14 (6%) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP and 12 (5%) out of 245 candidates analysed from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the report added.

This year 1,349 candidates are contesting in the MCD elections. Out of 1,349 candidates, self-sworn affidavits of 1,336 candidates were analysed by the ADR and Delhi Election Watch.

The ADR was not able to analyse the remaining 13 candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the State Election Commission (SEC), Delhi website.