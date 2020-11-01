At 17.2 °C, Delhi records lowest average minimum temperature in 58 years

Normal mean minimum temperature for October is considered to be 19.1 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The average minimum or night-time temperature in the capital this October was the lowest in 58 years, as per IMD data. The average minimum temperature recorded this past month at IMD’s Safdarjung observatory was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since October 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius.

Normal mean minimum temperature for October is considered to be 19.1 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said a reason behind low night-time temperature is lack of cloud cover over the city. At night, the earth radiates heat back into the atmosphere. Clouds acts as a barrier, increasing temperature on the earth’s surface. In their absence, temperature drops further, he said. Early withdrawal of monsoon over Delhi on September 30 this year, as compared to October 10 last year, meant there was little or no cloud cover for most of October, IMD officials said.

At 12.5 degrees Celsius, Thursday was the coldest October night in the city in 26 years.

