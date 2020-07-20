At 16,000, Delhi continues to see drop in overall active Covid cases

Over the past two weeks, fresh cases have dipped considerably in Delhi and the daily recoveries have been higher than new cases recorded. (Representational) Over the past two weeks, fresh cases have dipped considerably in Delhi and the daily recoveries have been higher than new cases recorded. (Representational)

Active Covid cases in the city dipped to 16,031 — 13% of the 1,22,793 cases reported so far — on Sunday, while hospital bed occupancy stood at 3,500 of the 15,456 beds available.

The new cases reported Sunday also fell to 1,211 — the first time in several weeks that fewer than 1,300 cases were recorded in Delhi in a day.

Over the past two weeks, fresh cases have dipped considerably in Delhi and the daily recoveries have been higher than new cases recorded.

Delhi government officials, however, said they were unable to trace the source of infection in over 50% of the cases.

“Contact tracing for every patient is being carried out but in most instances, we are not able to pinpoint a particular source. We believe community transmission in the state started over a month ago but it is not up to us to make this declaration,” said a senior government official.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in the second week of June that a majority of cases the city had seen did not have a clear source of infection.

According to a senior district administration official, teams are now focusing on isolated Covid cases, those which are not reported from containment zones or clusters where the disease has already spread.

Delhi tested 20,206 people over the past 24 hours. Of these, 5,762 were tested through RT-PCR while the remaining 14,444 took Rapid Antigen Tests.

“In containment zones, active testing and tracing exercises are being carried out. The focus has shifted a little towards isolated cases, especially where sources of cases is unidentified and 1-2 people are infected in a relatively big area. These are areas of concern since an established strategy is already in force in containment zones. We have now extended Rapid Antigen testing outside containment zones as well,” the official said.

