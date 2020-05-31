At 157 cases, sharpest 24-hr spike in Gurgaon

Officials from the district administration, however, insist there is no reason for panic despite the sudden spike in cases. Officials from the district administration, however, insist there is no reason for panic despite the sudden spike in cases.

Gurgaon recorded 157 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, making this the highest spike in the district so far.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, a total of 677 people in the district have now tested positive for the infection. More than half of the total cases — 340 — have emerged in the last three days, with 68 cases emerging on Thursday and 115 on Friday. Of those who have tested positive, 224 have recovered and three have succumbed to the infection.

“There is adequate medical preparedness. Shortcomings that have been noticed in hospitals and test sampling have been streamlined, and we are blessed with enough medical facilities,” said a spokesperson of the district administration. “Furthermore, most cases are asymptomatic and thus don’t need special medical attention other than periodic observation at home,” he said.

Four Haryana districts bordering Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — witnessed massive spike in new cases during Lockdown 4.0. During this period, Haryana’s total coronavirus cases also doubled.

When the lockdown 4.0 began on May 18, the number of active cases was low in Gurgaon (97), Faridabad (67), Sonepat (43) and Jhajjar (37). But on May 30, the number of active patients in these districts were Gurgaon (450), Faridabad (178), Sonepat (52) and Jhajjar (5).

On May 18, Haryana’s total count of Covid patients had reached 928, out of which 316 were active patients. However, on May 30, the total count reached 1,923, with 932 active cases.

