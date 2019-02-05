At 1,011, capital records max H1N1 cases after Rajasthan

With over 1,000 cases of swine flu, the capital has recorded the second highest number of patients diagnosed with H1N1 Influenza A in the country so far this year. Rajasthan continues to report the highest number of cases, with 65 deaths and 2,263 confirmed patients.

As many as 1,011 cases of the influenza have been reported till February 3, as per the data collated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While data claims nobody has died of the disease in the city so far, two government hospitals — Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung — have confirmed 13 deaths, of which nine patients were from Delhi.

While RML hospital has an isolation ward for swine flu patients, Safdarjung has allocated a few beds. The ward will be functional from Tuesday. However, the Delhi government has not yet been officially informed about the deaths. A committee formed to review the number of deaths in the capital is approaching the hospitals to seek a report on the cases.

In a state-level meeting held last week, the Delhi government asked government hospitals in the city to purchase vaccines and medicines locally. As per the department, most of the hospitals are equipped with necessary logistics required for management of the disease, as well as the drug Oseltamivir and personal protective equipment (PPE kits).

A dedicated helpline to assist people on queries related to swine flu has been set up at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services. According to sources, the helpline has not received many calls so far.

“The calls we receive are mostly inquiring about availability of a ventilator in any hospital. Not many calls are coming to ask about swine flu. The government needs to spread more awareness about the disease,” said a senior official from the department of health, Delhi government.