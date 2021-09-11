At 1,000 mm, highest rainfall in years in Delhi

Delhi has recorded more than 1,000 mm of rainfall so far this season. The highest amount of rainfall — 1,050 mm — for the monsoon season was recorded in 2003 at Safdarjung observatory, according to the IMD officials.

This year, a total of 34.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in June; 507.1 mm in July; 214.5 mm in August; and 248.9 mm in September so far. June and August recorded deficit rainfall, compared to the long period average, while July has seen an excess. So far, September with around eight days of rainfall has also recorded excess rain.

The rainfall received in the first 10 days of September this year has also surpassed the total amount for the entire month of September in the past few years. Since at least 2011, September has recorded less than 240 mm of rainfall. While September 2011 saw 225.8 mm, September 2018 logged 237.8 mm.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall and thundershowers on Friday. The Palam observatory of the IMD recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Friday, while the Safdarjung weather station — which provides representative figures for the city — recorded 10.2 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

In an update on Friday morning, the IMD had said that there would be enhanced rainfall activity over Northwest India on Friday and Saturday.

Cloudy skies and rainfall remain on the IMD forecast for Delhi till September 16. Moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely on Saturday, along with heavy rain in isolated places in the evening. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are also on the forecast for Sunday. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as ‘moderate’.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 24 degree Celsius.