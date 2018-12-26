Assurances by Delhi ministers not fulfilled on time: House report

Not a single assurance given by Delhi government ministers on the floor of the House has been fulfilled on time, observed the legislative assembly’s assurances committee in a report, and directed the chief secretary to crack the whip on officials responsible for the delays.

The observations are part of the first report, prepared by the Committee on Government Assurances and adopted on December 17. The nine-member committee scrutinised 33 assurances given by ministers, dating back to 2015, and found that 16 of them continue to be unfulfilled. A total of 86 assurances pertaining to the sixth assembly are pending before the committee at present, the report states.

“The committee regrets to observe that not a single assurance was fulfilled within the stipulated period of three months. Unnecessary and improper delay has been caused in fulfilling several assurances, despite giving advice to the departments concerned again and again for adopting a responsible attitude in fulfilling the assurances. The committee expresses concern that the assurances which are pending for the last one or more years are in a large number, and observed that there is a need for making more efforts by the departments concerned for fulfilling the assurances in the stipulated period,” states the report.

The committee held six meetings to prepare the report for the period 2015-17. Of the unfulfilled assurances, seven pertains to the Health Department, four to the Urban Development Department, and one each is about subjects falling under the Social Welfare and Food Safety Departments.

For instance, responding to Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh’s query about upgradation of facilities at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the proposal for installation of Laproscopy, MRI, X-ray machines, expansion of ICU and increasing the number of beds was under the government’s consideration.

“After going through the information made available by the departmental representative, the committee was not satisfied with the reply of the department and the assurance was kept pending. The assurance is still pending,” the report states. When contacted, Dr A K Mehta, medical superintendent of DDU hospital, said: “We have a new building coming up on 3.5 acres of land adjacent to the hospital, which will house the ICU and have 109 more beds for the patients. We are waiting for the DDA to give us possession of the land. But we have a full-fledged laproscopic facility available.”

The committee also observed that because of non-seriousness on part of the departments in fulfilling assurances, welfare work is obstructed. “The committee recommends that the chief secretary be directed to give instructions to all administrative heads to submit replies of the assurances within the stipulated time, as required by the committee,” it added.