Assistant sub-inspector stabbed multiple times by robber in West Delhi

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police was stabbed multiple times in his chest while trying to arrest a man for snatching a mobile phone in the area. Police said ASI Shambhu Dayal was taking the thief to the police station when he was stabbed in West Delhi’s Mayapuri area.

On Wednesday, around 4 pm, a woman named Vandana approached the ASI and asked for his help after her phone was allegedly snatched by a man who also threatened her with a knife. ASI Dayal took the complainant to the spot to identify the accused.

“ The woman pointed out the person and left. He caught the accused, identified as Anish Raj (24), a resident of Mayapuri. While ASI Dayal was taking Anish to the police station, Anish pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and attacked ASI Dayal. He sustained injuries on his chest, abdomen, neck and even back as he was stabbed multiple times,” said an officer.

The accused tried to flee but was immediately caught and arrested with his knife. Police said the staff was alerted and they overpowered Anish.

“ASI Dayal was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital. He is out of danger. We are taking strict legal action against the accused for attacking an on-duty officer. An FIR has been registered against him. He has been booked under sections of the Arms Act, attempted murder, assaulting public servant, causing hurt to a public servant and obstructing public servant in his duty,” Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West) said.