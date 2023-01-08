scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Assistant sub-inspector stabbed by robber succumbs to injuries: Delhi Police

The accused tried to flee but was immediately caught and arrested with his knife. The police said the staff was alerted and they overpowered Anish. (File)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, who was stabbed multiple times while trying to arrest a man accused of snatching a mobile phone earlier this week, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, said officials.

ASI Shambhu Dayal was taking the thief to the police station when he was stabbed in West Delhi’s Mayapuri area on January 4. He was admitted to BLK Hospital but died during treatment.

On Wednesday, around 4 pm, a woman named Vandana approached Dayal and asked for his help after her phone was allegedly snatched by a man who she said had also threatened her with a knife. Dayal took the complainant to the spot to identify the accused.

“The woman pointed out the person and left. He caught the accused, identified as Anish Raj, 24, a resident of Mayapuri. While ASI Dayal was taking Anish to the police station, Anish pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and attacked ASI Dayal. He sustained injuries on his chest, abdomen, neck and even on his back as he was stabbed multiple times,” said an officer.

As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

The accused tried to flee but was immediately caught and arrested with his knife. The police said the staff was alerted and they overpowered Anish.

“ASI Dayal was rushed to the hospital but he died. We are taking strict legal action against the accused for attacking an on-duty officer. An FIR has been registered against him,” Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), said.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 15:06 IST
