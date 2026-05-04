‘The game is over’: As BJP heads for big win in West Bengal, silence in Delhi’s Banga Bhawan

As of 4 pm, the BJP was leading in 194 seats in West Bengal and won four.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Banga Bhawan in DelhiAt Banga Bhawan on Delhi’s Hailey Road, the corridors are largely deserted on Monday. (Express Photo)
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At Banga Bhawan on Delhi’s Hailey Road, the corridors are largely deserted. If you didn’t know it was election result day, you’d think it was just another sweltering Monday afternoon. 

At Bijoli Grill, the bhawan’s canteen, the usual clatter of cutlery has been replaced by a heavy, expectant stillness. Barely six people are scattered across the tables, leaving three empty seats between them. 

Some diners sip on aam panna to beat the Delhi sun, while others dig into rosogollas, perhaps looking for a bit of sweetness as the early leads trickle in. 

A guard, who has spent his shift watching the empty entrance, seems unfazed. “This place is always silent. Nothing happens here on election days… even when the TMC won in the past, it stayed like this,” he says with a shrug.

The silence is finally broken by a man in the restaurant who looks up from his meal. “Khela to ho gaya iss baar (this time, the game is over),” he remarks, followed by a few dry chuckles. Beside him, a man in a bright red shirt doesn’t join in. He remains hunched over his phone, scrolling frantically.

The BJP won 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls, emerging as the second-largest party in Bengal. But in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, its score dropped to 12 from 18 in the 2019 general election. This time, however, it appears set to make a massive comeback. 

As of 4 pm, the BJP was leading in 194 seats in West Bengal and has won four. If the numbers translate into a win, it will be a jump of about 120 seats from last time and about 10 more than even its internal party estimates of bagging 185.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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