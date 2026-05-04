‘The game is over’: As BJP heads for big win in West Bengal, silence in Delhi’s Banga Bhawan

At Banga Bhawan on Delhi’s Hailey Road, the corridors are largely deserted. If you didn’t know it was election result day, you’d think it was just another sweltering Monday afternoon.

At Bijoli Grill, the bhawan’s canteen, the usual clatter of cutlery has been replaced by a heavy, expectant stillness. Barely six people are scattered across the tables, leaving three empty seats between them.

Some diners sip on aam panna to beat the Delhi sun, while others dig into rosogollas, perhaps looking for a bit of sweetness as the early leads trickle in.

A guard, who has spent his shift watching the empty entrance, seems unfazed. “This place is always silent. Nothing happens here on election days… even when the TMC won in the past, it stayed like this,” he says with a shrug.