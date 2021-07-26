Delhi: Assault victim on ventilator support

She sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the floor.

Two days after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-worker at a factory in Northwest Delhi, doctors said the woman is critical and on ventilator support at Safdarjung Hospital.

Police arrested the accused, Rohit (20), on Saturday and are questioning factory workers and owners. The victim and the accused were working at the factory when he allegedly used an air pressure pipe, injuring her private parts. She sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the floor. The woman was later rushed to the hospital.

A police officer said, “The incident took place around 2.30-3 pm but the victim’s co-workers didn’t inform us. We received a call from Safdarjung Hospital late on Friday. They said the victim has severe injuries on her private parts and may have been sexually assaulted. We will question other workers and owners.”

The woman underwent a surgery on Saturday. A spokesperson from the hospital said the woman hasn’t regained consciousness. “She is critical and on a ventilator. Doctors are observing her,” said the hospital official.

The accused has been booked under sections of sexual assault and attempt to murder. Police said they are waiting to record her statement and will take action accordingly.