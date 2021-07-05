‘Assault’ on elderly man: Ghaziabad Police file chargesheet

Saifi had alleged during a Facebook live session that he was assaulted and made to chant Jai Shri Ram by the accused.

The Ghaziabad Police Tuesday filed a chargesheet in connection with the alleged assault on an elderly man in Loni. The document submitted in the district court contains charges against main accused Parvesh Gujjar and co-accused who allegedly assaulted the man, Abdul Samad Saifi, on June 5. The chargesheet has been filed against a total of 11 accused persons.

Police also initiated proceedings under the Gangster Act against Gujjar and co-accused Kallu on Thursday.

In the case against Twitter and other journalists lodged in connection with the same incident, statements of three persons have been recorded while two notices have been sent to six people, said police in a statement.

Saifi had alleged during a Facebook live session that he was assaulted and made to chant Jai Shri Ram by the accused. Police maintained that the assault had been carried out due to personal enmity and there was no communal angle.