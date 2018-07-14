‘Assault’ case: Environment Minister Imran Hussain asks court to intervene

Environment Minister Imran Hussain. (File) Environment Minister Imran Hussain. (File)

Environment Minister Imran Hussain has moved an application at Tis Hazari Court seeking a court-monitored probe and directions to police to add criminal conspiracy charges to a case of assault filed by him on February 20. After the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Hussain was allegedly assaulted at the Delhi Secretariat. An FIR was registered at IP Estate police station based on his complaint. According to the FIR, the incident took place on February 20 around 12.30 pm when some employees sought to “teach him a lesson” for the incident involving Prakash. Quoting Hussain’s statement, the FIR alleged it was a fallout of the alleged attack on Prakash and added: “I was not allowed to leave my office, later I was locked in a lift and assaulted.”

Hussain had moved court, stating that key IPC sections were not added to the FIR. He alleged that police “minimised the offences deliberately” with a motive to help the accused. Later, on the court’s direction, police added IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The current application, filed on July 10, said the court gave orders to police to add appropriate sections, “but IPC 120B is not added till date”. Hussain then requested the court to monitor the probe, lest his interest be “adversely affected”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App