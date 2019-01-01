Assault at shelter home for girls: Sisodia directs govt takeover

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday directed a government takeover of the private shelter home for girls, where cases of alleged sexual harassment and corporal punishment were reported by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) last week.

Advertising

In a letter to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, Sisodia directed “the district magistrate concerned to immediately take over the shelter home and ensure the present staff is removed and new staff is appointed.”

The letter also directed that the girls be protected together, and are not separated. Maliwal has been directed to submit a report in the next 15 days.

On December 27, an expert committee set up by DCW reported that while two six-seven year-old girls alleged “corporal punishment in the form of red chilli powder being put in their private parts by staff,” other girls alleged “being beaten up with sticks and scales by the staff.”

Advertising

On December 29, four women staffers of the home were arrested by Delhi Police, after a case was registered against them under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and Section 75 of the JJ Act.

In his letter, Sisodia also pointed to the “gross failure” of agencies responsible for protection of girls at homes, as per Section 30 of the JJ Act.