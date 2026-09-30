Assam woman riding Uber Bike dies after being hit by DTC bus

During the investigation, police contacted Singh, who told them that after the accident his friend had taken the motorcycle to Faridabad, Haryana. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the involvement of the bus.

A 22-year-old woman passenger riding an Uber Bike died after a DTC bus allegedly hit the two-wheeler at the Ashram flyover in Southeast Delhi on Monday morning, police said. Identified as Hrishita Lahon, the woman, hailing from Assam, was travelling from Lajpat Nagar towards Noida on a Bajaj Platina.

While the DTC bus and its driver is yet to be traced, the bike driver has been identified as Darab Singh, who was also injured in the accident.

After the accident took place around 10 am, no PCR call was received from the spot, said officers. The first information about the incident was received through a medio-legal case report from Jeewan Hospital in the city, which was initially sent to the nearby New Friends Colony police station and later transferred to the Sunlight Colony police station.