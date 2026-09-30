Assam woman riding Uber Bike dies after being hit by DTC bus

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A 22-year-old woman passenger riding an Uber Bike died after a DTC bus allegedly hit the two-wheeler at the Ashram flyover in Southeast Delhi on Monday morning, police said. Identified as Hrishita Lahon, the woman, hailing from Assam, was travelling from Lajpat Nagar towards Noida on a Bajaj Platina.
While the DTC bus and its driver is yet to be traced, the bike driver has been identified as Darab Singh, who was also injured in the accident.
After the accident took place around 10 am, no PCR call was received from the spot, said officers. The first information about the incident was received through a medio-legal case report from Jeewan Hospital in the city, which was initially sent to the nearby New Friends Colony police station and later transferred to the Sunlight Colony police station.
Police received the MLC report around 12.58 pm and an investigating officer went to Jeewan Hospital, where he obtained Lahon’s MLC report and other details. “Lahon was found to be in a serious condition and had been shifted to Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, for further treatment.” However, before the investigating officer could reach the hospital, she was declared dead around 2 pm,” a police officer said.
“As her condition was critical and she was subsequently shifted between hospitals, police could not record her statement. Investigators also searched for eyewitnesses at the hospital but could not trace any,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, police received the MLC report of Darab Singh.
Singh’s statement could not be recorded immediately as he had left for Haryana for further treatment, police said.
According to information subsequently obtained from him, he was riding the bike with Lahon when a bus allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind.
Police teams also searched the area around Ashram flyover to establish the exact place of occurrence and locate eyewitnesses, but no eyewitness could be traced.
Officers said the deceased’s clothes, which were handed over by doctors in a sealed parcel, were taken into police possession. Her body was preserved at the AIIMS mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday. It was subsequently handed over to her family.
A case was registered at Sunlight Colony police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death of a person through negligent act) and 125(A) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.
During the investigation, police contacted Singh, who told them that after the accident his friend had taken the motorcycle to Faridabad, Haryana. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the involvement of the bus.
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