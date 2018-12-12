Toggle Menu
Assailants slash woman’s hand in Delhi, flee with her bag

Ashish said that following the attack, he and his mother approached police. Shalini was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment.

A 43-year-old woman was injured when she tried to resist a robbery bid by two men on a motorcycle in south Delhi’s Saket, Monday evening.

“Shalini Garg and her son Ashish were heading to Max Hospital in an auto to meet a relative. Near Press Enclave, two men on a motorcycle tried to snatch her purse. When she resisted, the man riding pillion slashed her hand with a blade. She received cuts on three fingers of her right hand,” said a police officer.

Police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

