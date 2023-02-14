Assailants aim at man, end up shooting dead ragpicker in Delhi

A 42-year-old ragpicker was shot dead by two bike-borne men while they were trying to shoot another man, who was on his way to deposit money at a bank, in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Monday, officers said.

DCP(Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that they received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 11.15 am on Thursday wherein the caller stated that a person had received gunshot injuries. A police team rushed to the spot and found that a ragpicker at the Rampyari camp was lying with gunshot injury on the right side of the chest.

Around 11.45 am, a 46-year-old man came to the spot and said that while he was on his way to the Punjab National Bank in Haryana, around 11 am when he reached the Rampyari camp on his two-wheeler, two persons on a bike started chasing him and waving him to stop, but he started speeding. “On this, one of the accused on a bike whipped out a pistol and in an attempt to shoot the man, ended up shooting at the ragpicker,” the DCP said.

Police said that the man got frightened and went to the bank. From the bank, he informed his brother about the incident and after quickly depositing the cash, came back to the spot.

Police said that a case under IPC sections 398 (Attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been lodged. The deceased has been identified as Jullu Daphadar, a resident of JJ clusters in Tughlakabad. The DCP said that the suspects have been identified and raids are on to nab them.

On February 1, two bystanders sustained gunshot injuries after being unintended targets of two bike-borne men who were trying to shoot a 24-year-old man over personal enmity.