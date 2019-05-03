Assailant was neighbour: Man turns down proposal for daughter, killed

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday allegedly by his 20-year-old neighbour in a Ghaziabad village for not allowing him to marry the former’s daughter. Police said the accused, Honey Goswami, entered Raju’s house and attacked him with a knife around 1 pm.

While Raju died during treatment in a nearby government hospital, police are on the lookout for Goswami.

Goswami has been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder). Police said his mother Kusum has also been charged with conspiracy after Raju’s family claimed that Kusum coaxed Goswami to pursue Raju’s daughter.

“We received information that a man was murdered… The accused wanted to marry Raju’s daughter but the family did not agree to it. On Thursday afternoon, the accused attacked him with a knife. Teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said Shloka Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad).

According to police, Raju, a labourer by profession, was alone in his house in Morta, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sihani Gate police station.

His daughter, Manvi, and other members of his family, had shifted to Meerut a few days ago. Manvi was due to get married on May 17.

“The families lived in the same colonies. Goswami had been persistent about marriage for the past one-and-a-half years but the family wanted an arranged marriage,” said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, SHO Sihani Gate.

An argument had taken place between the two families over Raju’s insistence but was resolved by the village elders.

The sole breadwinner of the family, Raju had been raising money for the marriage of another daughter who is visually impaired, police said.