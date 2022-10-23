Aspiring constable tries to cheat recruitment exam by hiding accomplice in washroom

Three men were arrested Friday for allegedly conspiring to cheat during an exam for the recruitment of constable in the police force at a test centre in Farrukhnagar.

Police said a probe found that a candidate, Lalit Yadav, who was appearing for the exam had roped in an associate, Jaiveer, who hid in the washroom of the exam centre and wrote the exam on the candidate’s behalf, but the duo was caught before they could escape. Police have arrested the two as well as an official at the exam centre, Tarun Shukla, in connection with the case.

A case was registered on the complaint of Vivek Bhardwaj, an operation executive of an IT firm, which conducts the exam. In the complaint, he said his employer has the contract for conducting the exam for recruitment of constable (driver) male in Delhi police examination – 2022 at several centres and he had been appointed the venue head of a centre in Farrukhnagar.

He said the exam is being conducted online in three shifts. On Friday, during the first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, a candidate named Lalit Yadav was allotted a seat and a computer system in lab 3 on the second floor of the centre.

“After the end of the examination, exit verification and checking was conducted and one person, Jaiveer, was found hiding in a washroom on the second floor of the centre near lab 3. He was nervous and could not give any valid reason for his presence. On further enquiry, he revealed he had been hired to give the exam on behalf of Lalit,” alleged the complainant in the FIR.

Police said a probe found that Lalit had also roped in an official at the exam centre, Tarun, who would help facilitate their entry and exit at the centre and movement from the lab to the washroom during the exam.

A police officer said, “During the examination, Lalit went to the washroom where Jaiveer had already been hiding. With Tarun’s help, Jaiveer entered lab 3 on the same floor to take the exam. Lalit and Jaiveer again changed positions and Lalit returned to the examination hall, so that no one would suspect them of cheating. Their plan was to escape after the exam, but they were caught by officials at the centre during checking.”

Police said they have procured CCTV footage from the exam centre. Police said Lalit is a resident of Mahendragarh, Jaiveer is from Rohtak and Tarun was working with the IT firm that conducts exams at centres as IT manager and support staff.

“Prima facie, it appears that the candidate had paid some money to an associate to take the exam on his behalf and to facilitate entry and exit at the centre, he had roped in an official at the centre. We are probing if there is any involvement of a larger nexus or part of a gang involved in cheating and leaking of question papers,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.