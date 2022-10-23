scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Aspiring constable tries to cheat recruitment exam by hiding accomplice in washroom

Police said a probe found that a candidate, Lalit Yadav, who was appearing for the exam had roped in an associate, Jaiveer, who hid in the washroom of the exam centre and wrote the exam on the candidate’s behalf, but the duo was caught before they could escape.

Police have arrested the two as well as an official at the exam centre, Tarun Shukla, in connection with the case. (Representational image)

Three men were arrested Friday for allegedly conspiring to cheat during an exam for the recruitment of constable in the police force at a test centre in Farrukhnagar.

Police said a probe found that a candidate, Lalit Yadav, who was appearing for the exam had roped in an associate, Jaiveer, who hid in the washroom of the exam centre and wrote the exam on the candidate’s behalf, but the duo was caught before they could escape. Police have arrested the two as well as an official at the exam centre, Tarun Shukla, in connection with the case.

A case was registered on the complaint of Vivek Bhardwaj, an operation executive of an IT firm, which conducts the exam. In the complaint, he said his employer has the contract for conducting the exam for recruitment of constable (driver) male in Delhi police examination – 2022 at several centres and he had been appointed the venue head of a centre in Farrukhnagar.

He said the exam is being conducted online in three shifts. On Friday, during the first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, a candidate named Lalit Yadav was allotted a seat and a computer system in lab 3 on the second floor of the centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

“After the end of the examination, exit verification and checking was conducted and one person, Jaiveer, was found hiding in a washroom on the second floor of the centre near lab 3. He was nervous and could not give any valid reason for his presence. On further enquiry, he revealed he had been hired to give the exam on behalf of Lalit,” alleged the complainant in the FIR.

Police said a probe found that Lalit had also roped in an official at the exam centre, Tarun, who would help facilitate their entry and exit at the centre and movement from the lab to the washroom during the exam.

A police officer said, “During the examination, Lalit went to the washroom where Jaiveer had already been hiding. With Tarun’s help, Jaiveer entered lab 3 on the same floor to take the exam. Lalit and Jaiveer again changed positions and Lalit returned to the examination hall, so that no one would suspect them of cheating. Their plan was to escape after the exam, but they were caught by officials at the centre during checking.”

Advertisement

Police said they have procured CCTV footage from the exam centre. Police said Lalit is a resident of Mahendragarh, Jaiveer is from Rohtak and Tarun was working with the IT firm that conducts exams at centres as IT manager and support staff.

“Prima facie, it appears that the candidate had paid some money to an associate to take the exam on his behalf and to facilitate entry and exit at the centre, he had roped in an official at the centre. We are probing if there is any involvement of a larger nexus or part of a gang involved in cheating and leaking of question papers,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 07:54:42 am
Next Story

DU has some ideas to stop ragging this year

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement