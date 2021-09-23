Asked to remove SUV, duo beat up man in Manesar

A man was allegedly beaten up by two men after he asked them to move their car out of the way Manesar, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Nitin, a Manesar resident, filed a complaint alleging that he had gone to Bengali market to run some errands when he noticed that an SUV was blocking the way to one of the market lanes.

In the FIR registered at Manesar police station, he said, “Two men were drinking alcohol in a Scorpio. When I asked them to move the car, they initially refused and then tried to run me over, but I moved out of the way. The duo then alighted from the car and started assaulting me. They roughed me up and I suffered injuries on my head and hand. I tried to stop them but they managed to escape. Due to the injuries, I fell unconscious.”

Nitin suffered six stitches on his head, injuries on his hand and was admitted to a private hospital in Manesar.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The accused are yet to be identified. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace them. The incident took place two days ago and the complaint was registered on Wednesday since the victim requested time to consult his family.”

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) at Manesar police station, said police.