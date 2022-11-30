Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan’s actions against police detrimental to society, says Delhi court, junks bail plea

Observing that his actions against police had “an adverse societal impact”, which has “detrimental effects on the police-community relationship”, a Delhi court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan accused of allegedly manhandling and abusing a police officer on duty in Shaheen Bagh.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal, while dismissing Khan’s bail plea, said, “There is a dire need to ensure that the dignity of police officers is protected so that they can ensure public safety, and conflict between police and public is discouraged as in the present case.”

The court said, “The language, actions and conduct of the accused against public servants are to be viewed strictly and is strongly condemned.”

“Police officials have no choice but to go into situations of danger or conflict and such incidents as in the present case are against the rule of law,” the court said.

The court noted that the accused is an influential person, who is a former MLA and has a responsibility towards society, but he has “committed offences against police officials… and has used derogatory as well as abusive words even against the uniform of the police and threatened SI Akshay in front of his subordinates and local public”.

This has an “adverse societal impact and has detrimental effects on the police-community relationship which is critical to maintaining public safety as well as effective policing,” the court said.

As per Khan’s lawyers, the incident took place on November 25 at Shaheen Bagh’s Tayyab Masjid when AAP candidate, Wajid Khan, allegedly gave Rs 50,000 to the imam of the mosque while his aides announced that a total of Rs 1 lakh will be handed over to the Imam with a plea to vote for the party during the upcoming MCD elections. They argued that the former MLA turned up at the spot to tell the people that a place of worship cannot be used for political purposes, but was instead arrested by the police.

The court, however, said that this does not give him a right to do a targetted attack on police officials and “create an atmosphere of fear and disturb peace of the society”.