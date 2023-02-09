scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Asian Waterbird Census at Najafgarh jheel counts 26,539 birds, records 79 species

The census at the transboundary wetland that lies in both Delhi and Haryana, a significant site for migratory birds, showed higher numbers of waterbirds and species as compared to last year

najafgarh jheel birdsA total of 26,539 birds were counted this year, more than 10,592 last year, and close to the 27,673 birds counted in 2021.

A count of waterbirds at the Najafgarh jheel this week showed higher numbers and more species compared to last year.

The Asian Waterbird Census, which is carried out in different parts of the country and is part of the International Waterbird Census coordinated by Wetlands International, counted 79 species of waterbirds at the Najafgarh jheel, a transboundary wetland that lies in both Delhi and Haryana. In 2022, 71 species were counted, while 81 were recorded by the census in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

A total of 26,539 birds were counted this year, more than 10,592 last year, and close to the 27,673 birds counted in 2021. This year’s count of birds is also higher than the figure of 9,453 from 2020. The Najafgarh jheel is a wetland that is a significant site for migratory birds.

In an order last year, the National Green Tribunal had asked Delhi and Haryana to enforce the environment management plans that the two governments have prepared to protect and rejuvenate the jheel.

According to T K Roy, ecologist and coordinator of the Asian Waterbird Census in Delhi, the arrival of winter migratory birds in Delhi this year was delayed on account of a slow start to the winter. The jheel is a particularly good habitat for “feeding and day roosting for geese, ducks and wader species”, he said.

Of the 79 species that were recorded this year, 48 were migratory species, including Bar-Headed Geese that migrate from Central Asia, and Common Teal and Northern Pintail from north Asia.

Species that are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species were also spotted at the Najafgarh jheel. Among the resident species at the jheel is the Sarus Crane, which is listed as ‘vulnerable’ by the IUCN. The Painted Stork, the Oriental Darter, and the Woolly-Necked Stork were among the other resident species that were spotted at the jheel this year.

According to a framework environment management plan prepared for the Najafgarh jheel in 2020: “Cultivated land around the wetland are foraging areas for Sarus Crane, Greater Flamingos, land birds and migratory birds. The threatened Sarus Crane and the Common Crane both use submerged lands for foraging. Migratory birds coming from Central Asia, like Siberian stonechats, use the dry farmlands.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
