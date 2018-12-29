Delhi: Asian silver medalist’s ammunition, valuables stolen from vehicle

An Asian silver medalist shooter and his colleagues approached police on Friday, claiming that their ammunition and other valuables were stolen from their car in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said.

The shooters alleged that three bags of ammunition, cash and important documents went missing from their Honda WR-V car, following which a case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station. No arrest has been made so far, police added.

The complainant in the case, Deepak Saini, a silver medalist in the Asian championship, told The Indian Express that he had gone to the office of National Rifle Association of India in Sangam Vihar with two other shooters.

“I had parked the car outside the office… I was accompanied by two other shooters… when we came back, we were informed by people in the vicinity that the car’s window pane had been smashed and our items stolen,” Saini said.

The complainant claimed that 200 cartridges of 0.2 mm bore belonging to his colleague, Kajal Saini, were stolen, and added that his documents, along with over 800 US dollars in cash, were also gone. Police said they have found CCTV footage and are analysing it to ascertain the identity of the accused.