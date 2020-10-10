Delhi Police ASI succumbs to Covid, spoke about taking voluntary retirement in last call with family

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, posted at Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar police station, died of Covid-19 on Thursday evening (Representational)

A 58-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, posted at Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar police station, died of Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

After testing positive on September 27, Bhagwati Prasad was admitted to Kailash Hospital where he underwent plasma therapy. In one of his last video calls with his family, he told them he would apply for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) after returning home. Prasad is survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said Prasad had applied for seven days’ leave from September 8 for treatment, as he was having pain in his legs due to being overweight. His leave was subsequently extended till September 20, and he was admitted to Kailash Hospital. “He underwent plasma therapy, provided by the Southeast Covid cell, but he did not survive, and passed away,” he added.

“After the first seven days, my father was staying home in Ghaziabad and consulting with local doctors. There was no progress in his condition and he developed a fever. He was admitted to the hospital in Sector 27, where he tested positive on September 27. He was later shifted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, a Covid facility. We talked via video conferencing, and he told us he would take VRS. Everything was fine, but suddenly, we were informed last night his health had deteriorated and he was being shifted to the ICU. He did not survive,” Prasad’s son Jitendra Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express.

“For the last over six months, he was working constantly without taking leaves. We often asked him to take time off, but he always said he needed to be present on the ground,” he added.

