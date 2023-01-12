ASI killed on duty in Delhi, his children want to crack civil services, become cops

“My father used to rush to work whenever he was assigned a case even when he was unwell… my younger sister and I are preparing for civil services exam so we can serve the Delhi Police and carry his legacy forward. He used to always tell us that once we join the police force, he will still, in a way, continue to serve the Delhi Police through us,” said 23-year-old Deepak, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed multiple times by a robbery accused while escorting him to Mayapuri police station on January 4.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak said that Dayal had three heart surgeries over the past few years, and though his family asked him to take a break from work frequently, he would never listen because “work always came first”. “He was supposed to retire in the next two years… he had diabetes and used to fall ill often but the moment he was assigned a case, he would be the first to rush to the spot,” Deepak said.

23-year-old Deepak, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal 23-year-old Deepak, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal

He said that on the day of the incident, Dayal left his phone at the police station before going for the assignment. “He always keeps his phone with him, so we were worried when he was not responding to calls. We later got to know from his colleagues that he had been injured. My father kept fighting off his killer till his last breath, and that is something me and my sister take inspiration from,” Deepak added.

Dayal’s eldest daughter, Gayathri, 25, who is preparing for her NEET exams, said that Dayal was the family’s sole breadwinner and no amount of compensation can bring him back to life. “Seeing him active despite his age, my mother and siblings were always worried about the job and the risks involved, but he would dismiss them as his service to the city… I wish someone had helped him while he was being mercilessly attacked…,” Gayathri said.

Jai, Dayal’s brother-in-law, who is also a sub-inspector at Hari Nagar police station, said that more than a relative, Dayal has been a mentor who guided him in important cases. “When I joined the service, he (Dayal) helped me learn the tricks of the trade and held my hand even when I couldn’t solve a case… He was popular among his colleagues at Mayapuri police station as someone who would not give up before he cracks a case. He was my idol. Before this, he was posted at Tilak Nagar police station and one has only good things to say about him,” he added.

Dayal is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, he joined the force in 1993 as a constable and slowly rose up the ranks. He used to live in Southwest Delhi’s Madhu Vihar with his family. He succumbed to his injuries on January 8 after undergoing treatment for four days. The CCTV footage of the incident showed how Shambhu was repeatedly stabbed in the back and abdomen by a robbery accused, Anish, in Mayapuri after the latter whipped out a knife from under his shirt even as dozens of bystanders looked on.