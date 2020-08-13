Delhi: ASI dies as building he went to inspect comes crumbling

ASI Zakir Hussain

A 49-year-old assistant sub-inspector died and a constable was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao area, where they were conducting tenant verification as part of security arrangements ahead of Independence Day. The victim, ASI Zakir Hussain, was posted at Bara Hindu Rao police station. Around 10.20 am on Wednesday, he went to Ram Bagh road along with constable Debu Singh (32).

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “In one building, they spotted illegal construction on the third floor. They climbed up the stairs to ascertain details and take photographs, so they could share details with the MCD about the illegal work. Just as they reached the third floor, a part of the building collapsed. ASI Hussain fell on the road while constable Singh fell a floor below.”

The building in Bara Hindu Rao area; (below) ASI Zakir Hussain. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The building in Bara Hindu Rao area; (below) ASI Zakir Hussain. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

They were picked up by locals who rushed them to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, where Hussain was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the building is considerably old. While a family lives on the first floor, the other two floors are vacant. Police said the owner was trying to construct a room above the third floor. A case has been registered against the owner under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct while repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

Singh, who sustained injuries to his abdomen, back and shoulder, said: “The building was old… The roof was weak and some part of it was already broken. We didn’t realise this until we got there. We were on the ground floor, talking to the family, when we saw some workers on top of the building. We went upstairs to talk to them and take photos for the MCD. But when we reached the third floor, they told us not to stand there because it was not stable. Before we could leave, a part of the roof collapsed.”

ASI Hussain hailed from Gangwara village in Meerut, UP. He joined the Delhi Police in 1993 and shifted to Wazirabad with his family. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

