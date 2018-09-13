ASI: Coins at Khirki mosque from Sher Shah, Lodi time

ASI (Delhi Circle) had taken up the task of cleaning the mosque during which 254 coins were discovered near its entrance. (File) ASI (Delhi Circle) had taken up the task of cleaning the mosque during which 254 coins were discovered near its entrance. (File)

Coins found at the Khirki mosque belong to Sher Shah’s time and the Lodi dynasty, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said. Over 250 copper coins were discovered by ASI earlier this week in a clay pot, on the premises of Khirki Mosque during the course of conservation of the monument.

ASI (Delhi Circle) had taken up the task of cleaning the mosque during which 254 coins were discovered near its entrance, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Wednesday. The mosque lies on the southern periphery of the village Khirki in the capital. It was built by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, the Prime Minister of Firoz Shah Tughluq (1351-88), and is believed to be one of the seven mosques built by him.

“A few coins were cleaned by the ASI experts and on the basis of preliminary observation, the coins are found to be from the reign of Sher Shah Suri (1540-1545) and his successors. Some of them even belong to the Lodi dynasty that ruled the Delhi Sultanate from 1451 to 1526,” said NK Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Delhi Circle).

A team of archaeologists, consternation assistant and photographers took possession of the coins. ASI (Delhi Circle) has now started scientific clearance of the area under technical supervision of archaeologists. After cleaning the coins, process to decipher the same will be initiated with the help of experts, said the ASI.

The monument, popularly known as Khirki mosque or fort, is situated in south Delhi’s Khirki village. The ASI started conservation work at the mosque two weeks ago. The restoration work is likely to to continue for another few weeks.

ASI officials said it is likely that some private individual buried their treasure in the mosque compound, or a maulvi put the mosque offerings in a pot and stored them in the complex. Pathak added that this is the first time that a huge cache of coins has been discovered in Delhi. In 2003, as many 63 coins were found on the same premises during cleaning and conservation.

