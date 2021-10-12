ASI assaulted while trying to stop two men from stealing Audi car parts

An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly assaulted by two men while he was trying to stop them from stealing parts of an Audi car in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. The policeman’s wrists were slit and he was dragged by the two men on the road.

Police Monday apprehended a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, named Inderjeet, in connection with the robbery and attack on the policeman.

On Friday afternoon, ASI Suresh Kumar who works under ACP Operations Cell in Tis Hazari ,was on his way to his home. He was standing at a bus stand in Mangolpuri when he saw a man stealing mirrors from an Audi that was parked near the service lane.

Kumar followed the man and saw that he boarded an auto-rickshaw. He ran after the auto and soon caught hold of the steel rails on the vehicle. The driver started speeding and the thief sitting on the back seat pulled out a knife.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the thief attacked Kumar’s hands. “The thief first stabbed Kumar in the hand and fingers and slit his wrists but Kumar didn’t let go and tried stopping the men. The thief and the driver kept speeding for a kilometre and Kumar was dragged on the road. After almost being dragged a kilometre, Kumar lost hold and fell on the road,” said DCP Singh.

The men managed to escape from the spot. Locals helped Kumar and he was taken to Navjeevan Hospital. Police said he injured both his hands and had to get over 55 stitches.

A case was registered on Kumar’s complaint and police started scanning CCTVs in the area.

After several raids in Northeast Delhi, Inderjeet was arrested from Bhajanpura. Police said he confessed to his crime and is involved in five other criminal cases.