ASI among 5 held for ‘trying to extort Rs 2 cr’ from builder

ASI Rajbir Singh.

An assistant sub-inspector from Delhi Police, who had won a police medal for meritorious service in 2019, has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder. The accused, ASI Rajbir Singh is currently posted with the PCR unit. Police have also arrested four other men involved in the case.

An FIR was registered at South Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station. According to police, the builder said that on June 28 this year, his father received a call from a person who introduced himself as gangster Kala and asked him to pay Rs 2 crore. The complainant alleged he also received death threats from the caller.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We investigated the case by tracing the SIM card and phone that was used to make these calls. We found the SIM card belonged to a man named Ram in Haryana but someone had robbed his phone on June 27. The accused put the SIM in another phone to make calls.”

Police found the phone was allegedly snatched by a man named Sawan who lives in Pankaj Garden, Goyla Dairy. His neighbour, Mukesh, had taken the phone from him.

When police apprehended Mukesh, he said he gave the phone to his friend Parmod in Haryana, who made the extortion calls from Rajasthan’s Bhiwani to the builder in South Delhi.

Police said Sawan, Mukesh, Parmod and another man named Sunny were arrested for their involvement in the crime.

“We checked Parmod’s phone to get more details and found he was in regular touch with ASI Singh who is posted in Southwest zone of PCR unit,” said a senior police officer.

During further investigation, police found that ASI Singh also made a call to the complainant and asked him about the extortion calls. He also met Parmod on several occasions.

Parmod confessed to his crime and told police that ASI Singh gave him the number and contact details of the victim. “He (ASI Singh) also told Parmod to fire bullets at the victim’s car to scare them,” said the officer.

DCP Thakur said the accused policeman was arrested Friday and sent to judicial custody. Police said ASI Singh knew the builder for over a decade and that he had money, so he gave his contact details to the other accused to extort cash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.