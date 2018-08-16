Ashutosh quits AAP, but Kejriwal says won’t let him

Ashutosh had joined AAP in 2014 Ashutosh had joined AAP in 2014

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh announced his resignation from the party Wednesday, citing “very very personal reasons”. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had welcomed Ashutosh in the party four years ago, turned it down saying he will not accept the resignation “in this lifetime”.

A member of AAP’s highest decision making body — the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) — Ashutosh’s announcement triggered a flurry of emotional appeals from MLAs, MPs and other senior office bearers of the party, requesting him to reconsider his decision.

“Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout. Thanks,” he tweeted.

Read | Ashutosh quits AAP: Highlights of his four-year political innings

“To media friends. Please respect my privacy. I won’t be giving any bite of any kind. Please cooperate,” he added in another tweet. Multiple calls and messages to him went unanswered.

Three hours later, Kejriwal tweeted: “How can we ever accept ur resignation? No, not in this lifetime”, adding, “Sir, we love you a lot”. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the two embracing each other after the AAP’s stunning victory in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Later, party leaders Gopal Rai and Dilip Pandey rushed to Ashutosh’s Noida residence to meet him, but were not able to.

The announcement, through a tweet, did not come as a surprise for long-time observers of the party as Ashutosh had quietly distanced himself from the AAP following disagreements over nominations to Rajya Sabha, which he was ostensibly eyeing.

Talks of his resignation surfaced on Tuesday itself, but the party tried to hush it up, terming them false and without any basis. Ashutosh maintained that his inactiveness in party affairs was because of him devoting more time to his upcoming book. He had aired his dissent against Kejriwal’s decision to nominate businessman Sushil Gupta and Chartered Accountant N D Gupta to the upper house.

Reacting to Ashutosh’s decision, Sushil Gupta first said the former has been “speaking out against the party”. Later, he corrected his position and said he “respects” Ashutosh and urged him to “come back” to AAP.

The 53-year-old had, in 2014, given up journalism to join AAP. Subsequently, he had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Chandni Chowk constituency. However, the electoral setback didn’t come in the way of his rise in the party as he gradually emerged as an adept strategist, troubleshooter and its voice on television media.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App