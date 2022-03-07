Ashram underpass will be opened to public from March 22, says Manish Sisodia

The Ashram underpass will be opened to the public by March 22, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday after he inspected and reviewed work on the stretch at Ashram Chowk.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said construction is in the final stage and will be completed within 15 days. “From March 22, Delhi-NCR residents will have a huge relief as this underpass would be opened for traffic movement, which will benefit lakhs of people daily,” he said.

Sisodia said construction work had to be stopped several times due to the Covid-induced lockdowns, which delayed its completion, but it is in the final stage now.

Work on the 750-metre-long underpass began in 2019 but was delayed by road closures due to the Shaheen Bagh protest, the Covid lockdown, and ban on construction activities due to pollution. It has missed seven deadlines.

Sisodia also reviewed construction of the Ashram flyover and the underpass between Pragati Maidan and Nizamuddin, and directed officials concerned to expedite work so that people can use these roads at the earliest.

Between 2-3 lakh people use these routes to commute daily to ITO, Ring Road, Central Secretariat, India Gate and Central Delhi.

The Ashram flyover will be completed by August and the Pragati Maidan underpass, being built in collaboration with the Delhi and Central governments, will be completed by May, said the minister.