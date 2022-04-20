Delhi: Ashram underpass to fully open to public on April 24

The Ashram underpass is set to completely open to the public from Sunday. The 750-metre-long underpass, to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 24, will connect New Friends Colony to Bhogal and provide seamless connectivity between central Delhi, ITO, India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Faridabad and Badarpur. The launch comes after eight missed deadlines.

After taking charge as the PWD minister, Sisodia announced that the underpass will open by March 22. However, PWD could not complete it at the said time and the underpass was opened partially on a trial basis for limited hours from March 22. “Construction work was completed last month, except for the roof and finishing work. But the traffic police delayed it. Though we decided to open only during the day, they were reluctant to close roads after 11 pm,” said a PWD official working on the project.

“The work has now been completed and traffic is smooth. At present, traffic movement is allowed till 11 pm. Once the underpass is officially inaugurated, it will be open through the day.”

“You cannot stop traffic in seconds, it takes time. The stretch sees heavy traffic throughout the day. Following the request by the PWD, we restricted movement on the stretch, helping them finish the work,” said a traffic police official deployed in the circle.

The Indian Express Tuesday visited the stretch and found that the PWD has covered the underpass with sheds and installed pipes through which rainwater will be released to avoid waterlogging in the underground structure. Roads, medians and footpaths outside the underpass that were damaged during the construction work are yet to be repaired. Facilities for pedestrians like footpaths and foot overbridge are still under construction. “Repair work on roads will be done before Friday and FOB will be constructed soon. Plants, shrubs and trees will be planted to control dust and beautify the stretch,” said the official.

Vikas Sharma, a resident of Sunlight Colony, said, “Now, there is some relief but traffic during peak hours still clogs roads. I think it will continue until extension of the flyover is completed,” he said. Krishan, an auto driver who frequents this road, said, “It was a nightmare in the last two years. I used to avoid the stretch and denied rides to passengers going to Ashram. Now, traffic is smooth.”