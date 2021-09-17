Ashram underpass to be completed in 2 months: PWD minister Satyendar Jain

Work on the Ashram underpass was delayed due to shifting of power cables and will be completed in two months, said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain Friday. He took cognizance of the difficulties faced in construction work and said it will be completed soon. He also said the wires will be removed in a month and work on the ramp will be done after that.

“The work of this underpass near Ashram is almost complete. However, construction of the underpass has faced some hindrances. This is due to shifting of the heavy power cables near the under-construction ramp, which is 16 metres long. These power cables are being shifted, which will take around a month to complete. Thereafter, within one month, the work of constructing the ramp will also be completed. The whole process will be completed in two months. The cognizance of potholes has also been taken. All these potholes have been repaired the previous day.

“Within a couple of days, the work of surfacing of roads will be done,” he said.

Work on the 750-metre-long underpass, approved in 2016, started in July 2019. The underpass is aimed at easing traffic at the Ashram intersection. Meanwhile, work on the Ashram-DND extension is going on and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project was expected to be completed by August 31. The earlier deadline of June 2021 had been extended due to labour shortage resulting from the lockdown this year.