Ashram underpass misses the August 31 deadline, with little clarity on completion date

The completion of the underpass in Mathura Road along Ashram Chowk has missed the August 31 deadline. The earlier deadline of June 2021 was extended due to labour shortage resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Officials said that most projects will be delayed by 2-2.5 months as it would take time to mobilise labour and start work. In addition to this, an official said that a DTL cable still exists in the area hence work on a few hundred metres is still left. “Once the line has been taken care of, we will take around one month to complete the work,” said officials adding that the majority of the work is finished but there is little clarity on a possible completion date at the moment.

A recent update regarding the Ashram underpass read, “The work is in progress. The progress is badly hampered due to sudden migration of labor from the site and closure of markets due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The services of IGL, BSES & sewer raising mains of DJB have been shifted. The roadside of sewer, DJB & DTL cables still exist for which tenders have already been called by the respective departments. The work has been reshifted with available work power.”

Work on the underpass, approved in 2016, started in July 2019. The 750-metre long underpass is aimed at easing traffic at the Ashram intersection. Meanwhile, work on the Ashram-DND extension is going on and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.