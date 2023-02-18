Ashram headache to last a little longer

The Ashram flyover is not likely to be opened to commuters till March as work on extending it to the DND flyway is yet to be completed.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had closed the high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, during an on-site inspection of the stretch, had said the flyover will be ready by February end.

Said a senior PWD official, “The Delhi Traffic Police gave us 45 days, but work has been delayed slightly due to rain among other things. The pace of the work is going on as per the targeted date. We aim to complete the integration work by the first week of March.”

The official added that initially, they will open the first two lanes in the first week of March only for medium vehicles like cars, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws while simultaneously working on the remaining lanes. They will assess traffic movement before inaugurating the flyover for the commuters.

“More than 95% of the civil work is done. Concrete slabs and integration ramps have been installed. Work like vending, construction of side walls of the flyover and central verge, surface and bitumen laying, carpeting of roads is underway,” said the official.

The Indian Express visited the stretch and found that concrete slabs were installed and work on laying the road was ongoing. The road has been laid on one half of the extended portion, sidewalls on one side have been erected, while carpeting of roads and on the flyover surface was underway.

As per PWD officials, 146 girders have been installed and 39 slabs have been cast. Electrical work, including installation of streetlights, is pending.

“Once the bituminous laying is completed, we will start electrical work. Wiring and other work will take place along with construction, but streetpoles and lighting will take place after completion of civil work,” said the official.

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it. The junction has been at different stages of construction for several years now, with the Delhi Metro, an underpass, and now the flyover construction underway over the years.

Due to the corridor improvement plan, the Ashram Chowk sees heavy traffic even during non-peak hours. This spills over onto the Outer Ring Road from Kalindi Kunj to IIT flyover side, Barapullah flyover, Sarai Kale Khan, which will witness heavy traffic jams in the next two months.

According to officials, “Once completed, commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida will save 25 minutes daily. The extension flyover will have six lanes and will benefit 13,500 vehicles during peak hours.”