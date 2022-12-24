scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Ashram flyover to be shut from January 1 for 45 days

“Keeping in mind Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we have decided to shut the flyover from the first of next year. The dates are proposed by the contractor and have been finalised,” said a senior PWD official.

The Ashram flyover was supposed to be completed by the end of December. (Express Photo)
Following a meeting between Delhi traffic police and the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday, officials said that the Ashram flyover will be shut for 45 days from January 1.

“Initially, it was proposed to close the flyover between December 25 and 31, but as itis a week full of festivities, we decided against it,” said the official.

The flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and the DND Flyway both connect to it. It sees more than three lakh vehicles, including heavy trucks and lorries, each day.

The junction has been at different stages of construction for several years now, with the Delhi Metro, an underpass, and now the flyover construction underway at the site. In the current project, the flyover is being extended to connect directly to the DND Flyway.

The Ashram flyover was supposed to be completed by the end of December. The PWD is yet to confirm the completion date. “We can estimate the completion date only after the flyover is closed and the integration work gets completed,” said an official.

Officials added that people coming from Noida can take either Barapullah flyover to Pragati Maidan stretch during peak traffic hours. Barapullah flyover, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, NH-24, Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj are expected to witness heavy traffic in the coming days.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:30:38 am
close