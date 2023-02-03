Ashram flyover likely to be opened by Feb-end: Sisodia

The Ashram flyover, shut since the beginning of the year, is likely to be thrown open by the end of the month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Thursday.

The high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, is being extended and connected to the DND flyway. The plan was to finish construction by February 15, but there might be slight delays, officials said, and the opening is expected to be pushed to March.

The extension will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway.

Sisodia conducted an on-site inspection to assess the progress of construction work Thursday. “It is a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road but PWD engineers undertook the challenge and delivered. After the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to South Delhi will be rid of traffic jams. It is only after the completion of this flyover extension that Ashram’s traffic issues will be resolved,” he said.

As per the engineers’ report, the government said, more than 95% of the construction work is complete and the project is currently at the carpeting stage. Once this is done, the flyover shall finally be ready to be opened out for public use.

Along with the flyover, the road below the flyover shall be beautified and re-carpeted by the PWD and the footpath running along the said road shall also be repaired, officials said.